Shakira Performing A Zaghrouta At The Super Bowl Is Breaking The Internet

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

But no judgement if you missed this point.

One of the most-watched games on earth, the Super Bowl draws fans of the sport, but ALSO music and media fans.

Why? ‘Cus every year the half-time show grabs as many headlines as the match itself, and the ads, (yup event the ads!) earn plenty of column inches too.

This year, JLO and Shakira were the half-time entertainment. (I know, the very best!) Two powerhouse musicians that would steal a show without even trying, but Shakira’s Middle East reference was really the defining moment for some viewers.

Shakira performed a zaghrouta in the middle of her show

‘Zaghrouta’ is an Arabic expression of happy emotions and you’ll commonly see it at weddings

If the world had a stage, the Super Bowl half-time show would be it. And the internet is blowing up with praise for the Colombian/Lebanese singer. It also immediately became a meme, with many people seeing the zaghtouta for the first time and being hella’ confused by it.

Super Bowl is the first trending topic in Dubai right now. Shakira is the second!

And her Middle East fans have much love for the performance

And while the rest of the world is meme-ing the moment…

Others are calling on the memes to stop

Some explained the act, but were less impressed with her follow-through

The internet learned something new today

And the Middle East will stan this moment

Find us someone who didn’t love her whole show… we’ll wait

