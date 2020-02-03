Shakira Performing A Zaghrouta At The Super Bowl Is Breaking The Internet

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. But no judgement if you missed this point. One of the most-watched games on earth, the Super Bowl draws fans of the sport, but ALSO music and media fans. Why? ‘Cus every year the half-time show grabs as many headlines as the match itself, and the ads, (yup event the ads!) earn plenty of column inches too. This year, JLO and Shakira were the half-time entertainment. (I know, the very best!) Two powerhouse musicians that would steal a show without even trying, but Shakira’s Middle East reference was really the defining moment for some viewers. Shakira performed a zaghrouta in the middle of her show

Not sure what Shakira did here but I’m still into it pic.twitter.com/xx2X7jxOOS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 3, 2020

‘Zaghrouta’ is an Arabic expression of happy emotions and you’ll commonly see it at weddings If the world had a stage, the Super Bowl half-time show would be it. And the internet is blowing up with praise for the Colombian/Lebanese singer. It also immediately became a meme, with many people seeing the zaghtouta for the first time and being hella’ confused by it. Super Bowl is the first trending topic in Dubai right now. Shakira is the second!

It was a Shakira show! Truly legendary #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RozQGtiiKn — The Talk Parlour (@TalkParlour) February 3, 2020

And her Middle East fans have much love for the performance

You really have to understand how huge Shakira’s performance was for the Middle Eastern community. She had belly dancing, a mijwiz and a derbeke, performed “Ojos Asi” which was one of the few Shakira songs to have Arabic in it, did a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage — Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

And while the rest of the world is meme-ing the moment…

Thanks to Shakira for my new wake up alarm #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VSOtqmPugD — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 3, 2020

Others are calling on the memes to stop

Quit the stupid jokes. This is called zaghrouta (a.k.a. ululation in English). It is a joyful sound Arabic speakers make when cheering & celebrating. #Shakira #ShakiraXJLoSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/mG2cWpB592 — Elianne Farhat (@ElianneMJF) February 3, 2020

Some explained the act, but were less impressed with her follow-through

This shit that shakira did for halftime actually comes from Arabic culture for those who don’t know why she did it lol it’s called a Zaghrouta, and it’s used to show joy and/or celebration….she sounded stupid doing it tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/N2WFP5Euox — Husam Khwais (@KingKhweis) February 3, 2020

The internet learned something new today

I'm Arabic and I'm ashamed to say I didn't know the name of the sound till now and now I'm happy (zaghrouta) "Shakira's halftime 'zaghrouta' is both a meme and a teachable moment" https://t.co/g39RuCw7pj — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 3, 2020

And the Middle East will stan this moment

Yes, even if Shakira maybe could’ve done better with the zaghrouta, it was still a performance that repped us. For that, and for many other reasons, we stan Shakira — Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) February 3, 2020

Find us someone who didn’t love her whole show… we’ll wait