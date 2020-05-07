The Sharjah Fire Spread Quickly Due To Cladding Which Was Banned In 2016

د . إAEDSRر . س

The rapid spread of the Abbco Tower Sharjah fire was the result of banned ‘aluminium composite cladding’.

Sharjah authorities stated the highly flammable material caused the blaze to spread quickly through the building. The material was banned by a ruling in 2016 and older buildings were expected to have replaced the cladding with other materials. The actual cause of the blaze has not been announced, however, it’s suspected to have started on the 10th floor and originated from a heat source.

There were no casualties, seven people were transferred to the hospital after the devastating fire ripped through the Sharjah building

Main image via Twitter: @thyyms

