HH Sheikh Mohammed And MBZ Are Sensibly Avoiding Handshakes
As we come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s reassuring to see the leaders of the UAE reach out to the public, share messages of unity, and, most importantly, lead by example.
Following precautionary advice from health authorities, UAE leaders are avoiding handshakes and maintaining social distance.
The images shared by Dubai Media Office were followed by direct messages from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who shared a steady and calming message of reassurance with residents.
“We send a message to our people that their health is our paramount priority and that the state’s resources are all devoted to ensuring their safety” HH Sheikh Mohammed
The reassuring tone is strong and united as the country faces a pandemic
“We are all responsible for the wellbeing of each other and the #UAE is presenting a united front to overcome challenges and crises, while preserving our achievements. May Allah protect our people and preserve the health, safety and wellness of our society” – HH Sheikh Mohammed
.@HHShkMohd: With my brother @MohamedBinZayed … We send a message to our people that their health is our paramount priority and that the state’s resources are all devoted to ensuring their safety. #UAE pic.twitter.com/IGGOPwzxmS
