HH Sheikh Mohammed And MBZ Are Sensibly Avoiding Handshakes

As we come to terms with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s reassuring to see the leaders of the UAE reach out to the public, share messages of unity, and, most importantly, lead by example.

Following precautionary advice from health authorities, UAE leaders are avoiding handshakes and maintaining social distance.

The images shared by Dubai Media Office were followed by direct messages from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who shared a steady and calming message of reassurance with residents.

HH Sheikh Mohammed and HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan smartly avoid handshakes