HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Declared A New Council To Outline The Next 50 Years

It’s not *just* you starting the new decade on great terms.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced a new council who will work together to ensure the quality of life for Dubai residents.

It’s already been announced the theme of 2020 is ‘towards the next 50’ and this council is the first step in developing ‘social and economic governance to foresee future global opportunities for Dubai.’

Dubai’s ruler is forming a new council to outline the plan for the next 50 years

There are six pillars of growth

The economy, citizen services, government development, infrastructure, security and justice, and health and knowledge and the council will be overseen by HH Sheikh Mohammed, and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai as deputies.

The council will ensure Dubai’s global competitiveness, economic leadership and attractiveness to become among the best cities in the world, ensure the quality of life for residents and oversee the launch of major projects in the emirate, work on introducing new development sectors and foresee future global opportunities.

You can read the full New Year charter here.

