HH Sheikh Mohammed Has Declared A New Council To Outline The Next 50 Years

It’s not *just* you starting the new decade on great terms.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced a new council who will work together to ensure the quality of life for Dubai residents.

It’s already been announced the theme of 2020 is ‘towards the next 50’ and this council is the first step in developing ‘social and economic governance to foresee future global opportunities for Dubai.’

