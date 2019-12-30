The Top 10 Iconic HH Sheikh Mohammed Moments From The Last Decade

Share this restaurant by email

Dubai’s transformation over just 50 years will be talked about for years to come. In the last decade alone, we’ve seen countless iconic builds including the Burj Khalifa (inaugurated in 2010), Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, Dubai Canal and Dubai Opera, each in large part due to the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The following 10 images sum of his leadership over the last decade, incluidng some brilliant moments you may have forgotten all about

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (@hhshkmohd) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

10. Stopping mid-meal to snap a photo with a student who passed by his table

9. Astounding brunchers at Bubbalicious on a Friday afternoon YES, this happened! Read it here.

We were honoured to welcome H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai an… https://t.co/BM7ihdSE8I pic.twitter.com/bDDby5rGbh — The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi (@WestinDXBMina) January 20, 2017

8. Performing Eid Al Fitr prayers alongside the people of the UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on Aug 11, 2019 at 1:25am PDT

7. Maintaining a strong friendship with our Saudi neighbours

6. Being one of the first to set foot in Dubai Safari

HH Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai Safari HH Sheikh Mohammed visited Dubai Safari Park today. The eco-friendly facility houses 2,500 animals from more than 250 species. Gepostet von Lovin Dubai am Montag, 25. Dezember 2017

5. Expressing pure happiness after a UAE team took home gold in the 2019 Endurance Cup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Sep 18, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

4. Visiting Dubai Canal, just one remarkable geographical change in Dubai which can be attributed to his vision

4. Snapped stopping for prayers in the desert

Sheikh Mohammed praying in the hot desert. Sheikh Mohammed praying in the hot desert. May God bless him #My_Leader #Respect Gepostet von Find Emirates am Donnerstag, 9. November 2017

3. Hopping on board the Dubai Metro for inspections throughout the last decade

Sheikh Mohammed riding Dubai Metro Sheikh Mohammed riding Dubai Metro Gepostet von Find Emirates am Dienstag, 13. März 2018

2. Embracing a winning student at the Arab Reading Challenge The initiative was launched in 2015 by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives to establish a culture of reading among Arab students. Year-on-year the initiative grows, and 2019 saw 13.5 MILLION students enter. All thanks to the drive from HH for students reading levels to improve. Rewatching this video for the milllionth time… no YOU’RE chopping onions!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haya Bint Al Hussein (@hrhprincesshaya) on Oct 30, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

1. Finally, most importantly, ADORABLE family moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on Jul 16, 2019 at 1:48am PDT