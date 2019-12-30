The Top 10 Iconic HH Sheikh Mohammed Moments From The Last Decade
Dubai’s transformation over just 50 years will be talked about for years to come.
In the last decade alone, we’ve seen countless iconic builds including the Burj Khalifa (inaugurated in 2010), Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, Dubai Canal and Dubai Opera, each in large part due to the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The following 10 images sum of his leadership over the last decade, incluidng some brilliant moments you may have forgotten all about
10. Stopping mid-meal to snap a photo with a student who passed by his table
9. Astounding brunchers at Bubbalicious on a Friday afternoon
YES, this happened! Read it here.
We were honoured to welcome H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai
— The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi (@WestinDXBMina) January 20, 2017
8. Performing Eid Al Fitr prayers alongside the people of the UAE
7. Maintaining a strong friendship with our Saudi neighbours
6. Being one of the first to set foot in Dubai Safari
HH Sheikh Mohammed at Dubai Safari
HH Sheikh Mohammed visited Dubai Safari Park today. The eco-friendly facility houses 2,500 animals from more than 250 species.
5. Expressing pure happiness after a UAE team took home gold in the 2019 Endurance Cup
4. Visiting Dubai Canal, just one remarkable geographical change in Dubai which can be attributed to his vision
4. Snapped stopping for prayers in the desert
Sheikh Mohammed praying in the hot desert.
Sheikh Mohammed praying in the hot desert.
3. Hopping on board the Dubai Metro for inspections throughout the last decade
Sheikh Mohammed riding Dubai Metro
Sheikh Mohammed riding Dubai Metro
2. Embracing a winning student at the Arab Reading Challenge
The initiative was launched in 2015 by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives to establish a culture of reading among Arab students. Year-on-year the initiative grows, and 2019 saw 13.5 MILLION students enter. All thanks to the drive from HH for students reading levels to improve.
