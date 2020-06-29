Sheikh Mohammed Was Touring A Local Veg Market Wearing A Protective Face Mask

HH Sheikh Mohammed stopped shoppers in their tracks on his latest surprise visit!

Dubai is re-opening. You can now revisit many of your usual spots, however now, there are many protections in place for your safety.

And no one is exempt.

Proving the city is moving towards normality, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was spotted touring The Fresh Market in Rask Al Khor equipped with a protective face mask.

With a small entourage, the ruler of Dubai dropped by the fresh veggie market in his recognisable G-Class, no doubt stopping every single shopper and staff member in their tracks.

HH Sheikh Mohammed spotted visiting a local fresh veg market