د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sheikh Mohammed Was Touring A Local Veg Market Wearing A Protective Face Mask

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

HH Sheikh Mohammed stopped shoppers in their tracks on his latest surprise visit!

Dubai is re-opening. You can now revisit many of your usual spots, however now, there are many protections in place for your safety.

And no one is exempt.

Proving the city is moving towards normality, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was spotted touring The Fresh Market in Rask Al Khor equipped with a protective face mask.

With a small entourage, the ruler of Dubai dropped by the fresh veggie market in his recognisable G-Class, no doubt stopping every single shopper and staff member in their tracks.

HH Sheikh Mohammed spotted visiting a local fresh veg market

The visit comes alongside a meeting chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed which announced the UAE’s commitment to enhancing sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency in the UAE

This is one of a number of surprise visits after HH toured a fish farm and coffee centre last week

The NCEMA reminded residents that while restrictions have relaxed, COVID-19 guidelines are still in place

LISTEN To The Lovin Daily: Travel Updates: All Residents Returning After July 1 Must Get A COVID-19 Test

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?