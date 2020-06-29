Sheikh Mohammed Was Touring A Local Veg Market Wearing A Protective Face Mask
Dubai is re-opening. You can now revisit many of your usual spots, however now, there are many protections in place for your safety.
And no one is exempt.
Proving the city is moving towards normality, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was spotted touring The Fresh Market in Rask Al Khor equipped with a protective face mask.
With a small entourage, the ruler of Dubai dropped by the fresh veggie market in his recognisable G-Class, no doubt stopping every single shopper and staff member in their tracks.
HH Sheikh Mohammed spotted visiting a local fresh veg market
تنتعش دبي بشوفة بوراشد ❤️
الله يحفظك ويطول في عمرك
pic.twitter.com/BlkvQwOskD
— MJ .. 🎈 (@MJalkaabi) June 27, 2020
The visit comes alongside a meeting chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed which announced the UAE’s commitment to enhancing sustainable agriculture and food self-sufficiency in the UAE
.@HHShkMohd: Today I chaired a Cabinet meeting in which we approved a national system for sustainable agriculture, to improve the efficiency of our #UAE farms, enhance our self-sufficiency in food, and create new opportunities to ensure the sector is always ranked among the best. pic.twitter.com/Wu5yVgGcyD
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 28, 2020
This is one of a number of surprise visits after HH toured a fish farm and coffee centre last week
The NCEMA reminded residents that while restrictions have relaxed, COVID-19 guidelines are still in place
We emphasize the need to adhere to wearing masks in public places, public transportation or commercial centers, when walking outside in public places with high density and in private transportation.
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 27, 2020