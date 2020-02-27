Skypods. Are. Coming: Dubai’s Skyline Will Get A Futuristic Update
No dream is too crazy for this city. And as Dubai propels towards achieving its aim of 25% autonomous transport by 2030, the dream of sky pods is one step closer to being realised.
In February 2019, the goal of introducing sky pods was announced, and now an agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and BeemCar has cemented that plan.
Beem Car is one of the biggest developers of sky pods in the world and the agreement means the company will now start developing sky pods for eventual use in Dubai. Erm… how cool is that!?!
No further details or completion dates have been announced.
Dubai has signed a deal with a major Sky Pod developer
.@rta_dubai signs an agreement with BeemCar Ltd; one of the biggest developers of sky pods in the world. According to the agreement, the company will develop sky pods; a futuristic urban mobility system in Dubai, characterized by speed, safety & the efficient use of resources. pic.twitter.com/f6KABHdWHy
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 26, 2020
There will be 21 stations linking the cable cars, bringing a brand new mode of urban transportation to Dubai
The sky pods will have the capacity to carry 8,400 passengers per hour. Dubbed, the ‘future of mobility’ these will eventually completely change the game for city transport and it’s brilliant to see Dubai at the forefront, making it happen.