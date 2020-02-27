Skypods. Are. Coming: Dubai’s Skyline Will Get A Futuristic Update

No dream is too crazy for this city. And as Dubai propels towards achieving its aim of 25% autonomous transport by 2030, the dream of sky pods is one step closer to being realised.

In February 2019, the goal of introducing sky pods was announced, and now an agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and BeemCar has cemented that plan.

Beem Car is one of the biggest developers of sky pods in the world and the agreement means the company will now start developing sky pods for eventual use in Dubai. Erm… how cool is that!?!

No further details or completion dates have been announced.

Dubai has signed a deal with a major Sky Pod developer