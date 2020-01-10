Legendary Actor Steven Segal Took Time For A Photo With The Chef At A City Walk Resto

It’s no surprise that Dubai has become one of the most popular cities in the world amongst celebrities to chill at. So it wasn’t a complete shocker when the oh so brilliant Steven Seagal dropped by at Aya Dubai for a delish dinner.

The chef of the resto was super happy to prepare a delish meal for the super star

Aya is one of Chef Izu’s concepts

Looks delishhhh

Cleary Steven Seagal isn’t the only fan

Steven Seagal has been a frequent visitor of the city so who knows , if you chill at the right place at the right time you actually might run into him

Steven Seagal has been spotted in the Middle East a number of times

This is definitely not the first time that the actor/ martial artist has paid a visit to the city. He’s been visiting quite frequently for the longest time, he was recently invited to visit PaRus Fight Championship as an honored guest that happened at Jumeirah Beach hotel. Along with this he was also in Riyadh for a meet and greet at Stan Lee Super Con.

Some lucky Dubai peeps managed to run into him and even got to take pictures with him