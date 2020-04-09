Here’s The Guide To Supermarket Prices So You Don’t Get Shafted By Hikes

The government has introduced a daily price monitor so you can be sure you’re not paying over the odds for your essential grocery shopping.

You can find it listed on Dubai Economy (IG: Dubai_DED) and it features the minimum and maximum price for your essentials including milk, powder milk, extra virgin olive oil, vegetable oil, local water and items from the bakery including white Arabic bread (large and small) and a white bread roll.

If you spot price increases, you can get in touch with authorities @price.ded.ae. Note: a new price list is posted each day and the following was posted on April 8.

A guide to supermarket prices for your essential shopping

Don’t get shafted by unfair prices