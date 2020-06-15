Temperatures Shoot Up To A Dizzying 49.1C In Parts Of The UAE Today

If you’re feeling that heat, you’re not alone.

As we inch closer and closer to the ‘official‘ start of summa-summa time, (how is it NOT summer yet?) the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology announced that today, the highest temperature recorded was 49.1C at 3.30pm.

And though the scorching temps were recorded deep in Liwa desert, over three hours from Dubai, humidity levels in this fair city peaked at 50%, and we are 10010% feeling it too.

UAE temperatures hit 49.1C today

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today was 49.1 °C in Mezaira at 03:30 PM. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2020

The lowest temp recorded in the UAE was 22.2C at 4.45am

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 22.2 درجة مئوية في ركنه الساعة 04:45 صباحاً.#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 22.2 °C in Raknah at 04:45 AM. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2020

The thick fog skipped Dubai this morning

Prepare yourself

Let’s just sleep until 4pm all summer long and then hit the beach? Deal! Go prepared with this nifty sports umbrella to protect from evening rays – see it here.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! You can still walk, but keep hydrated with Guerilla Paks which can store up to two litres of water.

Hellllllo cooling towels! Really useful if you’re going to work out, this provides heat relief for AED26.

