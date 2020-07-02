Temples To Reopen in Dubai After Three Months

The Hindu Temple in Bur Dubai officially reopened on Wednesday, July 1 and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara has announced it will open on Saturday, July 4.

The entrance to The Hindu Temple will now have stickers to ensure social distancing. A difference of 2-meters should be maintained at all times.

The Hindu Temple opened at 7:30 am and was open for 30 minutes. The temple is allowed to open twice a day at different intervals. Worshippers will be allowed to enter from 7:30 am and 6:30 pm for 30 minutes.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali will be open from 9 am – 9:30 am and 6 pm – 6:30 pm from Saturday to Thursday. The Gurudwara will be closed on Friday.

Wearing face masks and temperature checks are mandatory at all places of worship. Both The Hindu Temple and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara require visitors to pass through a sanitizing tunnel.

Children below 12 years old and adults above 60 years old are not permitted in the Gurudwara and restrooms will be closed.

All devotees should download the Al Hosn app!

Masks are mandatory for all places of worship

Residents are still urged to follow precautionary measures including wearing masks and social distancing to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If you’ve run out of disposable masks or are looking for quality reusable masks (to avoid being fined AED 3000) then check these out:

1. A pack of 50 three-layer disposable medical face masks for AED 37.96.

2. Advance reusable face mask, suitable for when you go running or cycling for AED 122.00.

3. Pack of 8 adjustable and slightly more affordable reusable face masks with breathing filters and earloops, for AED 70.00.