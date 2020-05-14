ATTN Writers! Submit A Chapter And Be Part Of The World’s Biggest Fiction Writing Collab

COVID-19 has turned lives upside down, forcing millions of people to retreat from social life and simply stay home. And with people spending their days reading, writing, cooking, gymming, creating and everything in between, a natural impulse for creativity has shone through. And one creative project, in particular, is standing out for a simple idea that’s going global, commanding attention from an audience of active readers and budding authors. The Moving Type is a novel collaboration that’s currently in the making. Think of it like a TV series which gets released each week, only this time, the community decides on the direction of the story. It’s the biggest fiction writing collaboration in the world, with one rule: For each new chapter, a new writer. The page-turning novel kicks off with an eerily similar narrative to current events

You can enter a submission for each new chapter The Moving Type is a collectively written novel that will be completed and published in full as a standalone novel by 2021. The proceeds will go to a charity voted on by successful participants. The idea is the brainchild of Devika Sharma and supports a global community of those who have the urge to renew or foster their love of the written word. Open to ANYONE, there is no genre or theme each week, simply read the chapters for inspiration and put pen to paper! (Or fingertips to the laptop, same, same!) The only ask is you keep your chapters between 500 and 1000 words. You can submit multiple entries, however, each new chapter requires a new writer so you can only be published once.

New chapters get shared every Wednesday And then you’ve got until the following Monday to share your submissions for the week ahead. You can check the story tab here for deadlines and Terms and Conditions before sharing your work. Be part of the world’s biggest fiction collaboration – check out The Moving Type for more info