YASS! The Pointe Is The Magical Place To Be For The Most Energetic Countdown To 2020

Searching for the perfect place to watch 2019 turn into a new year? Complete with fireworks, a choice of several restaurants around and a dreamy view? Look no further. The Pointe Palm has a stunning outdoor countdown on the night, and it’s going to set the tone just right for all the New Year’s Resolutions you plan to promise to thyself as you watch the explosion of colours burst into Dubai’s night skies.

The Pointe’s 20H to 2020 is a FULLY-packed day of free events that’ll end in the best view of the fireworks 20 hours before the clock strikes midnight means events at The Pointe will begin from 6 am. Here’s a full list of the fun-time itinerary at your convenience: 6 am – 4 pm: There will be wellness sessions, along with cleaning and detox installations so that you really start the New Year with a New You. 4 pm – 6 pm: Gaze the beauty of The Pointe’s sunsets, while street musicians play. A saxophonist will also play sweet, sweet music while a hydro water show takes place. Fun! 6 pm – late: The party starts here, ending with a confetti blast and the BEST view of the firework show at The Palm

Heaps of foodie options for families with special NYE offers (as you patiently await the fireworks show at the end of the night) Everywhere from TGI Fridays to Mama Pho or some Seafood Kitchen has FAB NYE offers not to miss out on. Options are there at The Pointe, in case you need a little snack break or a full-on meal, or a satisfying dinner to end the night with. Check out this extensive list to plan out where you’re going to dine at The Pointe.

P.S. Don’t drive to The Pointe, use public transportation or make use of the free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall Schedule here.