This Is The Reason Cars Were Seen In Formation Late At Night On SZR

The video begins with an inspiring quote by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It states “there is no impossible where there are faith and determination.”

The message of the video is ‘Stronger Together’, which urges Dubai residents to take shared responsibility. The underlying theme of the video is that everyone in the UAE has a social duty to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a moving tribute thanking frontline workers.

An initiative by @Brand_Dubai , the creative arm of @DXBMediaOffice – in partnership with Done Events of Arab Media Group and AO Drones – lights up Dubai’s sky with messages honouring our frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19 in a spectacular drone show. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/pNXuF5iG2p

More than 120 drones and 100 vehicles were used to create this tribute

This grand gesture was created by Brand Dubai in partnership with AO Drones and Done Events.

Iconic Dubai landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai Frame lit up to honour frontline and essential workers.

For the video, Brand Dubai collaborated with government agencies and partners from the hospitality and entertainment sector to pull off this stunning display.

The Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Ambulance, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Film, and TV Commission were involved in the production.

Emergency vehicles and police cars are perfectly choreographed to showcase messages such as Thank You’, ‘To the UAE’, ‘To Our People’, and ‘To Our Heroes’ in English and Arabic.

Drones aligned the sky to display a portrait of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and also his well-known hand salute, which symbolizes victory, triumph, and love; and the earth.

Frontline workers are sacrificing a lot for the fight against COVID-19 and we will forever be thankful to them for their duty.