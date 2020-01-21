TikTok Is Dishing Out The Ultimate Hacks For Saving Money In Dubai
Money-saving hacks can easily be applied to your day-to-day life in Dubai, and a stream of videos by TikTok user Archie.
If you ever felt you needed money to enjoy the little things in the city, you’re completely wrong.
Watch some of these mini Dubai hacks that’ll change your life:
Go to Ski Dubai on Mondays and Wednesdays for massive discounts
In case, you wanted to hit the slopes. The entrance is slashed from AED 130 as opposed to the usual AED 230.
Head to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark in your birthday- for FREE
WHO KNEW?
Nab some dirhams off your next Uber or Careem ride
Never ignore the signposts.
ToTok for your international calls- problem solved