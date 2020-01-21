د . إAEDSRر . س

TikTok Is Dishing Out The Ultimate Hacks For Saving Money In Dubai

Money-saving hacks can easily be applied to your day-to-day life in Dubai, and a stream of videos by TikTok user Archie. 

If you ever felt you needed money to enjoy the little things in the city, you’re completely wrong.

Watch some of these mini Dubai hacks that’ll change your life:

Go to Ski Dubai on Mondays and Wednesdays for massive discounts

In case, you wanted to hit the slopes. The entrance is slashed from AED 130 as opposed to the usual AED 230.

@initfamallowitComment if you want more UAE life hacks!♬ THOT! – TOKYO’S REVENGE & ZEDSU

Head to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark in your birthday- for FREE

WHO KNEW?

@initfamallowitComment if you want more UAE life hacks : )♬ Who killlin them in the uk – ..nvmb

Nab some dirhams off your next Uber or Careem ride

Never ignore the signposts.

@initfamallowitThis one has saved me a few times aha #careem

♬ I get krazy – 3.points

ToTok for your international calls- problem solved

 

@initfamallowit♬ Who killlin them in the uk – ..nvmb

YESSSS, please

