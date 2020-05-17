A Dubai Man’s TikTok Video Of Him Sneezing On UAE Money Landed Him In Jail

Dubai authorities have arrested and publicly shamed a man who insulted UAE currency.

The man shared a TikTok video in which he sneezed on a UAE banknote, before throwing it on the floor, according to reports. He has been referred to the concerned authorities where legal action will be taken.

The man is in violation of article 29 of UAE cybercrime law, which states that anyone who publishes information, news or data on a website or any information network or information technology means with the intention of harming the reputation, prestige, or status of the country or any of its institutions can be punished with a prison term and a fine not exceeding AED1 million.

Yaay! The Running Track At Kite Beach Has Reopened

Dubai Municipality has announced that Jumeirah beach walk has reopened while reminding residents to wear the necessary protections to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The popular 7km track, which stretches from the Burj Al Arab, past Kite Beach and down to Jumeirah 1, is back up and running from today.

