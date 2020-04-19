The Dubai Mention On Too Hot To Handle Is The Best One-Liner Of The Series

A cross between Love Island, The Bachelor and Big Brother is here, it dropped on Netflix this weekend and whether you like it or not it’s going to be all everyone talks about until Netflix updates its ‘trending on Netflix’ section.

The premise of the show is simple. 10-ish contestants are set up in a dreamy villa situation. It’s a 50:50 gender split and the crew must learn to put any amorous notions aside and pursue genuine relationships. The prize money starts at 100k and dwindles once anyone breaks the strict no-contact rules. (Seeing as this was filmed pre-COVID, anyone think this was actually ahead of its time?)

Anyway, as you can expect, the rules were quickly broken. A kiss on the show between two contestants cost the whole group $3k and Kelz’s reaction to the whole thing has spawned countless memes.

Nearly one million people have watched this gif and fully feel his pain

Kelz when he found out that Sharron and Rhonda cost him another two weeks in Dubai#TooHotToHandlepic.twitter.com/ZBE1FFu8LT — Roachella (Daniel) (@1SophieStan) April 18, 2020

The entire internet rn

I honestly just hope that Kelz gets to take his vacation to Dubai #TooHotToHandle pic.twitter.com/z7kQk8pxyf — Nompilo💕 (@Nompilo_Mcdust1) April 18, 2020

The pain is real

kelz watching everyone losing him money on #TooHotToHandle pic.twitter.com/xmDT2lviRK — A (@overrated4skin) April 18, 2020

Tho show was listed in Netflix India’s top 10 to watch

Today’s top 10 series. You can bank on these for a good time: Hasmukh

Money Heist

Too Hot to Handle

Fauda

Jamtara

DARK

She

Friends

The King: Eternal Monarch

Sex Education — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 19, 2020

When you laugh at a show and then watch the whole thing in one sitting

