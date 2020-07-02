Travel For Tourism Not Permitted For UAE Residents

The UAE Government has announced that residents are not permitted to travel for tourism.

Authorities have been continuously analyzing procedures collectively with international airlines to determine whether travel access should be permitted or not. In fact, many airspaces are still closed, which has also led to the UAE government restricting travel for tourism.

According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), travel for leisure and tourism will no longer be permitted at this stage. The categories of travellers allowed will be those who travel for: