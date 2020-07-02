د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Travel For Tourism Not Permitted For UAE Residents

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The UAE Government has announced that residents are not permitted to travel for tourism.

Authorities have been continuously analyzing procedures collectively with international airlines to determine whether travel access should be permitted or not. In fact, many airspaces are still closed, which has also led to the UAE government restricting travel for tourism.

According to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), travel for leisure and tourism will no longer be permitted at this stage. The categories of travellers allowed will be those who travel for:

  • Medical treatments
  • Studies
  • Business trips
  • Diplomatic missions
  • Humanitarian reasons
  • Those wanting to return to their home countries

According to NCEMA, all countries are still evaluating health guidelines

Specific individuals will be granted access to travel outside of the UAE with permits to keep the economy moving

The business being traveled for has to be in a specific sector

The Lovin Daily show had some talks about the tourism travel restrictions

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?