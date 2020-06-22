10 TV Shows That Are Worthy Of A Binge Watch This Week

*adding all these shows to the TV watchlist* Whoever called TV the idiot never watched these shows. Whether you’re in the mood to watch your favorite show or sitcom for the billionth time or searching for a new series to watch, it’s all in here. Find a cozy spot and some snacks and get ready to binge-watch these shows.

10. The Act Listen up true crime fanatics, this limited web television series is for you. The Act is based on the real-life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Her mother was accused of abusing her daughter by fabricating her illnesses, aka Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This horrifying tale will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch it here

9. House This classic medical drama is a MUST WATCH. This critically acclaimed television series follows the life of an unconventional doctor with a pain killer addiction and his diagnostics team. Each episode is a nail-biting medical mystery. Watch it here

8. Scandal From the creator who brought to you Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, Scandal is another hit juicy drama. It is a political thriller like no other. It is about crisis manager Olivia Pope and her staff taking on a new political PR disaster every episode. Watch it here

7. Billions This drama series is about the rivalry between state attorney Charles “Chuck” Rhoades and who attempts to prosecute Robert “Bobby” Axelrod: an ambitious billionaire manager for financial crimes. This is the ultimate game of cat and mouse. Watch it here

6. American Horror Story There’s a reason why this horror show has a cult following. From the actors to the insane plots every season. Each season is a new story with the same cast. If you’re into the darker side, this one’s for you. Watch it here

5. Desperate Housewives This iconic drama has it all! From secrets, affairs, crimes, and the ups down of family and friendships. The show features an ensemble cast and is set in a fictional suburb called Wisteria Lane. Everything is not what it seems from behind those perfect white picket fences. Watch it here

4. Handmaids Tale This series is winning critical praise and awards for all the right reasons because of it’s harrowing story. Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The plot is about a dystopic America following a Second Civil War where fertile women called handmaids are forced to have children. It’s suspenseful and visually stunning drama. Watch it here

3. Supernatural This show has been running since 2005 and is one of the most successful television series with a huge fan following. This dark fantasy series is about two demon and ghost hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. Watch it here

2. Parks and Recreation This show is about the daily shenanigans of the parks department of a fictional town in Indiana called Pawnee. This hilarious mockumentary political satire will have you ROFL at the insane world of small-town bureaucracy. Watch it here

1. Friends Um, do we need to explain why? It’s a classic everyone can get on board. No matter how many times you watch this it never gets old. Watch it here