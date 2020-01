Share this restaurant by email

A Twitter fan account of the Nigerian singer Peruzzi recently tweeted and asked everyone if they would want 200k cash or a trip to the Dubai, and the answers were absolutely entertaining.

It is a tricky question, that’s for sure

200k cash or a free trip to Dubai?

Rt and reply using #TravelWithMrBoku — Peruzzi (fan) (@Peruzi_VIBES) January 10, 2020

Why settle for one eh?

Can I get the two #TravelWithMrBoku — D.O.A (@TweetDeoye3) January 10, 2020

Well it is difficult to pick

Dunno which I should pick #TravelWithMrBoku — Sweetum🍍 (@Nurse_Chocs) January 10, 2020

Issa mood

Choices can do that sometimes and this clearly is a tricky one

A man with a plan

200k get my self a new laptop and speakers then make profit from my music production job to be able to visit dubai self investment sure pass boss — Bizybitz (@dumebizy) January 10, 2020

Such a good negotiation though..

100k abeg, which money I go use shop for Dubai #travelwithmrboku — Magician (@Magicia63011924) January 10, 2020

And sometimes the choice is simple

A free trip to Dubai #TravelWithMrBoku — Mighty Man Of Valour💪 (@TimothyDamon3) January 10, 2020

Gotta think it through before deciding