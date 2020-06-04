د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID-19: UAE Airports Open Up For Further Flights

UAE airports are open for further flights.

Transit flights from Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports are now permitted, according to a decision by the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority. 

However, only transit flights, special flights for repatriations and to bring stranded residents and citizens back to the UAE are allowed, while regular inbound and outbound flights are still banned, as the UAE works closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority and health authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

These flights are expected to resume from today and in the next few days, further guidelines for operational activities will be released to ensure the safety of all passengers during travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCEMA announced transit flights through UAE airports will resume

The CEO of Emirates welcomes the decision adding the airline will soon announce further services

