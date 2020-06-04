COVID-19: UAE Airports Open Up For Further Flights

UAE airports are open for further flights.

Transit flights from Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports are now permitted, according to a decision by the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority.

However, only transit flights, special flights for repatriations and to bring stranded residents and citizens back to the UAE are allowed, while regular inbound and outbound flights are still banned, as the UAE works closely with the General Civil Aviation Authority and health authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

These flights are expected to resume from today and in the next few days, further guidelines for operational activities will be released to ensure the safety of all passengers during travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCEMA announced transit flights through UAE airports will resume

#الطوارئ_والأزمات: تم وضع إطار شامل وإرشادات لتطبيق التدابير المطلوبة في كافة مطارات الدولة وناقلاتها الوطنية، للتأكد من سلامة رحلة المسافر سواء في صالات الانتظار أو وسائل النقل في المطارات وصولاً إلى البيئة الصحية في مقطورة الطائرات نفسها. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 3, 2020

The CEO of Emirates welcomes the decision adding the airline will soon announce further services

We welcome the UAE authorities' decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travellers. @Emirates and flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai. @DXB pic.twitter.com/3ZSnagAo29 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 3, 2020

