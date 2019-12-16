A Budget European Airline Is Coming To The UAE

Abu Dhabi residents rejoice – a new airline is coming your way and it’s set to be for budget travellers.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian low-cost airline with its head office in Budapest. It aims to launch in Abu Dhabi in 2020 and when it does it will be the first Wizz Air branch outside of Europe.

Wizz Air will be a competitor to Etihad, the capital’s national carrier although Abu Dhabi will have 51% ownership.

Wizz Air is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with 44 destinations on its complete flight list

(These flight routes will not all be available from Abu Dhabi)

Main image:@wizzair/ @adisimion1