The UAE COVID-19 Treatment Is A Significant Breakthrough To Beat The Virus

This weekend, it was reported the UAE is developing an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 using stem cells.

Created by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC, it involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them. The patent was granted for the innovative method in which the stem cells are collected, according to a report in Wam.ae.

Incredibly, 73 patients have been successfully treated and cured of the virus by inhaling the treatment into their lungs after it has been nebulized into a fine mist and none of the patients who have received the treatment reported immediate adverse effects. Trials are ongoing and are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.

The treatment is being heralded as a breakthrough

And it’s proving promising results

The’ game-changer’ has been reported internationally

The revolutionary treatment means good news for the world

