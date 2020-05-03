The UAE COVID-19 Treatment Is A Significant Breakthrough To Beat The Virus

The UAE COVID-19 Treatment Is Being Heralded As A Breakthrough

This weekend, it was reported the UAE is developing an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 using stem cells.

Created by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC, it involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them. The patent was granted for the innovative method in which the stem cells are collected, according to a report in Wam.ae.

Incredibly, 73 patients have been successfully treated and cured of the virus by inhaling the treatment into their lungs after it has been nebulized into a fine mist and none of the patients who have received the treatment reported immediate adverse effects. Trials are ongoing and are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.

BREAKING: A UAE research institute has developed a breakthrough treatment for COVID-19 which could be a game-changer in the global fight against the virus. 1/5 — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) May 1, 2020

With researchers in #UAE developing a new treatment by stem cells for #Covid_19, which showed promising results in initial experiments .. We reaffirm that human is cornerstone and true wealth and investment in it through science, research and technology is the optimal investment pic.twitter.com/y001l5NVni — Hamad Alzaabi (@ALZAABI82) May 2, 2020

73 patients making Full Recoveries without anY adverse Side Effects Confirmed — Sheikh Bilal (@SheikhB47652700) May 1, 2020

