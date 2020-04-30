The Majority Of UAE Cases Don’t Experience Major COVID-19 Symptoms

Only A Small % Of People In The UAE Experience Severe COVID-19 Symptoms

At a press briefing yesterday, where 549 new COVID-19 cases were announced, taking the total number of cases to 11,929, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Prevention explained that a small percentage of people have developed severe symptoms, while many people who test positive do not show symptoms and do not require hospitalization.

Discussing minor and critical cases, Dr. Al Hosani said that the majority of cases do not exhibit symptoms, noting that some may have a slight fever, cough, or sore throat, while others could temporarily lose their sense of smell and taste.

Dr Al Hosani noted that although restrictions have been relaxed and we can go outside if necessary, this does not mean that we can be negligent because prevention is mandatory for every individual to protect themselves and those around them.

As the city gradually begins to reopen, this is why it’s important for people to wear masks and continue to self-isolate except for essential reasons.

Dubai Health Authority confirmed 549 new cases (total 11,929) and 148 more recoveries (2329)

Recovered cases make up 20% of total infections.

