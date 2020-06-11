Incredible: The UAE Has Developed A ‘Promising’ COVID-19 Treatment

The UAE Has Developed A ‘Promising’ COVID-19 Treatment…

Researchers in Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center developed a stem cell treatment for Covid-19 and it’s showing promising results. The patients who received stem cells therapy improved faster than those who received the standard treatment.

Patients who received the stem cells treatment demonstrated clinical improvement within the first FOUR days of treatment, while the standard treatment group takes eight days to show similar results. The news was announced at the COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday, via Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Hematologist and Stem Cell Co-researcher.

At the media briefing, it was also announced COVID-19 infections in the UAE have passed 40,000 and gov officials clarified inclusive reports regarding the transmission by asymptomatic individuals

Dr. Al Kaabi: Researchers in Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, who developed a stem cell treatment for Covid-19 showed promising results. The patients that received stem cells therapy improved faster than those who received the standard treatment only. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

Hospital time was reduced for those who received the treatment

Dr. Al Kaabai: Also, severe patients who received the stem cells treatment spent an average of six days in hospital, which was lower than the 22 days spent when receiving standard treatment. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

If you read the reports that transmission between asymptomatic patients is rare, the UAE clarified these findings are inconclusive

Dr. Al Hosani: With some reports saying COVID-19 transmission rate from asymptomatic patients is rare, we would like to clarify that many studies on the virus are still inconclusive. Cases that are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms have to follow quarantine regulations. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

And a final note before you begin your weekend: act responsibly!

Dr. Al Hosani: We urge the public to continue to follow health measures, wear face mask, wash hands and practice social distancing. Also, we should pay attention to the elderly and individuals at risk. We advise them to follow social distancing and avoid public places. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 10, 2020

LISTEN: A Number Of Emirates Employees Have Received Information About Their Dismissal

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami