Covid19: UAE Arranges Evacuation For 215 Arabs From Wuhan
The UAE has coordinated the evacuation of 215 Arab nationals from Wuhan, China.
The evacuees, from countries including Syria, Iraq and Jordan were flown to the UAE where they will go directly to Emirates Humanitarian City, a newly established facility, to undergo medical testing and monitoring.
The aircraft carrying the individuals was equipped with HEPA cabin air filtrations systems, medical supplies and equipment necessary to complete the evacuation, along with medical response teams and cabin crew trained to carry out the evacuation, according to Wam.ae.
The evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces announced the evacuation, adding he shares the UAE’s commitment to the greater good for humankind.
I share in the UAE's commitment to the greater good for humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home.We thank the Chinese government for its assistance,& acknowledge the great work of our citizen volunteers.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 4, 2020
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in China coordinated with embassies of other Arab countries to arrange the evacuation and is one part of UAE’s cooperation with China to contain the virus.
During a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, I discussed our strategic bilateral ties & stressed the UAE's solidarity with China in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, by providing all forms of support to help combat the virus.
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 25, 2020
Six new cases were confirmed in the UAE on Tuesday night
Taking the total number of cases to 27, with 5 recoveries.
Six new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) March 3, 2020
