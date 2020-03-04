د . إAEDSRر . س

Covid19: UAE Arranges Evacuation For 215 Arabs From Wuhan

The UAE has coordinated the evacuation of 215 Arab nationals from Wuhan, China.

The evacuees, from countries including  Syria, Iraq and Jordan were flown to the UAE where they will go directly to Emirates Humanitarian City, a newly established facility, to undergo medical testing and monitoring.

The aircraft carrying the individuals was equipped with HEPA cabin air filtrations systems, medical supplies and equipment necessary to complete the evacuation, along with medical response teams and cabin crew trained to carry out the evacuation, according to Wam.ae.

The evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces announced the evacuation, adding he shares the UAE’s commitment to the greater good for humankind.

“They will receive the best medical care before they return home. We thank the Chinese government for its assistance,& acknowledge the great work of our citizen volunteers”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE Embassy in China coordinated with embassies of other Arab countries to arrange the evacuation and is one part of UAE’s cooperation with China to contain the virus.

Six new cases were confirmed in the UAE on Tuesday night

Taking the total number of cases to 27, with 5 recoveries.

