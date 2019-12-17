Residents Can Now Apply For Gold Visas Online In The UAE

The introduction of the ‘Gold Visa’ or long-terms visas came earlier this year.

The coveted visas granted long-term residence to those who have had a major contribution to society here in the UAE. The Visa holders were cherry-picked and are pretty much the who’s who of notable members of society.

But yesterday, more info dropped.

An online portal allowing residents to apply for a new type of Gold Visa was launched. Aimed at attracting innovators, the ‘Business Visa’ is open to investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents and more, and now there’s an online portal to apply.

