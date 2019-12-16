د . إAEDSRر . س

The Top 10 UAE Google Searches In 2019 Have Been Revealed

Google track allll your searches and at the end of each year, offer up all our data in one great bundle.

So here it is, the top Google searches of 2019 from the UAE alone, here’s what you’re searching the most.

via GIPHY

10. Captain Marvel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel (@captainmarvelofficial) on

9. Game of Thrones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on

8. The Joker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Joker (@joker.lovers) on

7. Switch (a job search app)

Which has now changed its branding to Live Kick wouldn’t cha know, a small group and private live online fitness classes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Livekick (@livekick.fitness) on

6. Thanos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) on

5. iPhone 11

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  Iphone 11 (@iphone__.11) on

4. Ramadan

3. Amazon UAE (after the Souq takeover)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amazon AE (@amazonae) on

2. UAE National Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

Number one: You could guess it, but you probably won’t

via GIPHY

  1. Bangladesh v India cricket clash

via GIPHY

