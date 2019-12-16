The Top 10 UAE Google Searches In 2019 Have Been Revealed
Google track allll your searches and at the end of each year, offer up all our data in one great bundle.
So here it is, the top Google searches of 2019 from the UAE alone, here’s what you’re searching the most.
10. Captain Marvel
9. Game of Thrones
8. The Joker
7. Switch (a job search app)
Which has now changed its branding to Live Kick wouldn’t cha know, a small group and private live online fitness classes.
6. Thanos
5. iPhone 11
4. Ramadan
3. Amazon UAE (after the Souq takeover)
2. UAE National Day
Number one: You could guess it, but you probably won’t
-
Bangladesh v India cricket clash