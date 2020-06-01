All UAE Visas That Expire After March 1 Are Valid Until The End Of This Year

Residency visas and entry permits for those inside and outside of the UAE are valid until the end of the year, if expired after March 1.

Following a similar announcement in April, Dubai’s Identity and Citizenship department has reminded visa holders that if your visa expires after March 1, it is will be valid until December 31, 2020.

The UAE waived all visa fines

One May 14, an announcement via the UAE Government Twitter account and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said holders of both residency and visit visas that expired as of early March are exempted from fines.

Anyone whose visa expired in that period has a three-month grace period to depart the UAE, starting May 18. This includes fines on Emirates IDs and work permits. For information regarding your visa status, see the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for help.

Any visa violators who meet these conditions will not be prevented from entering the country at a later date.

