Not ready for those 3 words just yet? Say “I love you!” with a gift instead! A great (read: thoughtful) gift can earn you untold brownie bits, and the very best bit? They don’t need to cost you an arm and a leg. 23 Brilliant Gifts For Valentine’s That Will Earn You Serious Brownie Points With Bae

23. Jump on the vegan band-wagon and give the gift of an 80-recipe BOSH! Healthy Vegan cookbook Buy it not from AMAZON for AED82.42

22. Mmmmmm what IS IT about expensive candles that’s so good? Gift this Amber Scented Candle from Rituals to set the mood, and make bae’s apartment smell link a million bucks… this one’s THAT good Buy it from Amazon for AED179

21. If bae is not officially bae, but you want to get him something nice, (that smells AMAZING, btw) this Cool Water by Davidoff is your go-to But if from Amazon for AED60

20. Show your Valentine you UNDERSTAND their need for silence with these Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II Buy them from Amazon for AED1,399

*Image does not match product

19. I love you like… a box of chocolates? Tuck into these Lindt choccies and watch a classic movie, ‘cus what’s actually better than that? Buy them from Amazon for AED54.86

18. You WANT to be thoughtful, but bae is picky. A common problem. Sort it with an Amazon gift card Buy from Amazon, choose from AED25 up to AED150

17. Too many pics living in the Cloud? Give actual MEMORIES as a gift with this fab Fujifilm 16631760 Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera. Awesome piccies guaranteed Buy it from Amazon for AED649

Image does not match product

16. There is SO MUCH to be said for smart luggage. A set of 3 hard side spinner luggage shows you care and is more thoughtful than you might even imagine Buy it from Amazon for AED309 (Down from AED379 – run!)

15. Be charming with charms. This Alwan Bracelet with an adorable butterfly is a cutie way to show you care (*Cough, without blowing your budget) Buy it from Amazon for AED62 (down from AED102)

14. Two words: Uni-sex Raybans. Or is that three words? Either way, you can’t go wrong. Stylish bae will appreciate Buy it from Amazon for AED238.35 and up

13. Give the gift of GOOD SOUND with this chalk-coloured mini speaker from Google, a STEAL for AED79 Buy it from Amazon for AED79

12. The gamer in your life lives in an alternate reality – howza bout a virtual reality bundle from Playstation, including motion controllers for TWO. Friday plans sorted. Buy it from Amazon for AED1,049

10. Chuck the backpack that’s been hanging on bae’s shoulder for decades, and invest in a smart new from – this JanSport Unisex-Backpack Buy it from Amazon from AED134 (down from AED240!)

9. For the messy traveller in your life – These travelling 7 smart cubes will sort them right out Buy them from Amazon for AED34.97

8. This BEAUT MCLS roadbike has someone’s name written allllll over it. (We’re not exactly sure WHO just yet, but you might know someone who’s gonna love it) Buy it from Amazon for AED399 (down from AED500)

7. For the adventurer in your life who KEEPS TALKING about camping – make it happen with this snazzy blue sleeping bag Buy it from Amazon for AED49 (down from AED176!)

6. For bae who has issues with tangled cables, the Apple Airpods Pro with noise cancellation buds are LIFE. Have a pair already? Buy a second and pre-empt the loss of the first. Genius. Buy them from Amazon for AED949

5. Everyone’s doing it! Forget rentals, purchase the Ninebot by Segway scooter, and cut your besties commute in HALF #ZIPPY Buy it from Amazon for AED1,134

4. The gift of energy! (Or a caffeine addiction.) This silver Saachi coffee maker fits right in every kitchen and saves your dirhams in the long run Buy it from Amazon for AED245 (down from AED279)

3. If they’ve been droning on about a drone, this Kaiser Baas Alpha Drone is the mother of all fly equipment and it’s not *that* pricey Buy it from Amazon for AED499

2. Nothing says *practicality* like a fly new pair of sneaks. If you’ve got a practical bae, trust in a practical gift that’ll last like these Lacoste trainers Buy them from Amazon for AED209-239

Image does not match actual product