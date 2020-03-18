COVID-19: Visa On Arrival Suspended For ALL Travellers

The UAE has announced a temporary suspension of visas on arrival, effective from 1am on Thursday.

The move is precautionary to limit the spread of COVID-19 and comes directly from Government news agency Wam.ae

According to the statement, ‘the decision will apply to holders of exempted passports until a medical clearance process is activated at the departure country as part of global precautionary measures being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Diplomatic passports holders are exempt from the ruling.