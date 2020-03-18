د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19: Visa On Arrival Suspended For ALL Travellers

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The UAE has announced a temporary suspension of visas on arrival, effective from 1am on Thursday.

The move is precautionary to limit the spread of COVID-19 and comes directly from Government news agency Wam.ae

According to the statement, ‘the decision will apply to holders of exempted passports until a medical clearance process is activated at the departure country as part of global precautionary measures being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Diplomatic passports holders are exempt from the ruling.

LISTEN: COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported In The UAE

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?