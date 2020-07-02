You Don’t Need To Leave The Country When You’ve Got The INCREDIBLE Ras Al Khaimah On Your Doorstep

We’re calling it: YES, travel is opening up, but unless absolutely necessary, let’s keep international travel to a minimum. It’s about the right time to 1) support local and 2) make the most of the EXCEPTIONAL landscape in this beautiful country. Enter Ras Al Khaimah. Bordering Oman, it’s a rocky region framed by the Hajar mountains which edge a stunning coastline. Ras Al Khaimah is P-E-R-F-E-C-T for those looking for an adventure-filled weekend or simply a dreamy beach break away. Need more incentive? Right now, if you book a Shortcation in Ras Al Khaimah for a minimum of three nights you get two free tickets to experience the Suwaidi Pearls farm or a Jais Adventure Peak activity of your choosing AND you go into a draw to a WIN Mercedes Benz C-Class 2020, courtesy of Gargash Enterprises. Epicccc.

The Jais Sky Maze, Jais Sky Tour, Jebel Jais Flight or Suwaidi Pearls await Jais Adventure park is world-famous and it’s right on your doorstep! This is the chance to put your adventurous spirit to the ultimate test, navigate obstacles ten metres above the ground on a BIKE, hop on a zipline with SEVEN stops featuring a hanging sky bridge, or try The World’s Longest Zipline Certified by Guinness World Records. All accompanied by the breathtaking scenery of the UAE’s highest mountain peak! Alternatively, you can discover The Suwaidi Pearls farm. Located in a small fishing village, Suwaidi Pearls was established by the world’s first cultured Arabian pearl farmer. You’ll learn the cultural heritage of pearling, explore the underwater treasures of the natural lagoon and discover the evolution of historical farming techniques. This is totally unique and something you rarely read about in the guide books. Discover more here.

Sleep in an authentic Bedouin tent, a luxe resort, a simple campsite, or a budget hotel Think about your budget, who you’re travelling with and what you want from your accommodation. Ras Al Khaimah has heaps of options to suit your vacay needs! From five-star luxury resorts and deluxe apartments to value-for-money and cheerful hotels, campsites and authentic Bedouin experiences, just add your option here and you can check availability. Whether you’re a family, couple or simply a group of friends looking for something a little out of the ordinary for a weekend break, you’ll find it in Ras Al Khaimah. Additionally, kids age 12 and under enjoy complimentary breakfast at the hotel (t&c’s apply) and your stay gets you into the weekly draw for a variety of prizes including the dreamy C-Class!

