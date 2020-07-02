Dubai Residents With Expired Visas Must Visit The Deportation Centre Near Terminal 2 To Avoid Being Fined
Dubai visitors with expired visas prior to March 1, 2020, need to report to the deportation centre near Terminal 2 if they wish to leave the country. Visitors will get their fingerprints taken along with that they need to bring a valid passport or travel documents, according to the UAE Government.
In light of COVID-19, the UAE authorities had stated that visa violation fines will be waived for anyone whose visas have expired before March 1, as long as they head back to their home countries before August 18. As a matter of fact, it was also said that these visa holders would be exempt from the re-entry blocking in the UAE procedure.
The reason the procedures have been moved to the deportation centre is simply due to the larger space available to keep health and safety in mind.
UAE residents who have expired visa residency before March 1, 2020, must buy a 1-way ticket and head to the airport with their passport
For sure people don’t want to pay fines for an incident that is not in their control. Therefore, in addition to the UAE saying they will waive fines, residents have different rules. To avoid the fines residents must also pay a visit to the deportation centre near Terminal 2 at least 48 hours before departure.
Tents, rest areas, and masks are provided at the deportation centre
According to Al Qusais Police Station, the visitors at the deportation centre in terminal 2 have tent facilities, rest areas, and handing out masks to make sure precaution is taken.
To enhance the service and make it less of a hassle, Dubai Police has added more fingerprint devices to make sure the procedures go smoothly. These are quite useful considering the number of people that will be present at the facility.
A few key guidelines for those travelling outside the UAE:
