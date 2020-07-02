Dubai Residents With Expired Visas Must Visit The Deportation Centre Near Terminal 2 To Avoid Being Fined

Dubai visitors with expired visas prior to March 1, 2020, need to report to the deportation centre near Terminal 2 if they wish to leave the country. Visitors will get their fingerprints taken along with that they need to bring a valid passport or travel documents, according to the UAE Government.

In light of COVID-19, the UAE authorities had stated that visa violation fines will be waived for anyone whose visas have expired before March 1, as long as they head back to their home countries before August 18. As a matter of fact, it was also said that these visa holders would be exempt from the re-entry blocking in the UAE procedure.

The reason the procedures have been moved to the deportation centre is simply due to the larger space available to keep health and safety in mind.