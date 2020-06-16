The Dubai Cinema Dancer Is The Internet Star The World Needs Right Now
Long live TikTok and the mash-up of great internet moments it throws our way.
And during this season of downtime, (brought to you by COVID-19) TikTok has given us an unlikely internet star in the form or an employee at the newly opened Vox Cinema drive-thru.
Together, the Vox crew racked up over 100k views for a TikTok dance in March, but Josh stole the show. When we shared it on Lovin, the internet basically fell in love with his energy, and not one to keep his fans wanting, Josh has posted more and more vids, each more enthusiastic than the last. In a moment when our feeds are clogged with so much negativity, follow Josh for a little bit of light.
Josh, bottle your mood and put it on sale
Hold on to your popcorn: The Vox Drive-In Cinema is closed until further notice 🍿 Under the new lockdown restrictions: VOX Drive-In has now closed to the public and anyone who had purchased ticket (the first week was basically sold out) will get refunds. Still though, snapped before the extended lock down was announced, the Vox team here are a long weekend mood and we hope to see you again soon. Via TikTok @natalinlorentedel @voxcinemas #lovindubai #stayhome @joshsanvictoreslorenzo
A meme was born
Fast forward a couple of weeks and your basic need of a Josh video to cheer you up can be satisfied with this
Watch till the end. Thank us later.
Making this look a LOT easier than it is
