The Dubai Cinema Dancer Is The Internet Star The World Needs Right Now

Long live TikTok and the mash-up of great internet moments it throws our way.

And during this season of downtime, (brought to you by COVID-19) TikTok has given us an unlikely internet star in the form or an employee at the newly opened Vox Cinema drive-thru.

Together, the Vox crew racked up over 100k views for a TikTok dance in March, but Josh stole the show. When we shared it on Lovin, the internet basically fell in love with his energy, and not one to keep his fans wanting, Josh has posted more and more vids, each more enthusiastic than the last. In a moment when our feeds are clogged with so much negativity, follow Josh for a little bit of light.