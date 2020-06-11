“I’m Here”: These UAE Freelancers Are All Looking For Work
“I’m here, I exist..”
Local artist Waleed Shah is determined to use his skills as a photographer to highlight freelancers whose livelihoods have been particularly impacted by COVID-19, and now they’re looking for work.
Waleed Shah created Mowjood, which literally translates to “I’m here, I exist,” to showcase talented people here in the UAE. The project supports and promotes freelancers, from artists to architects, and each shoot is a shout out to let you know they are available for work.
The project shines a light on local talent, the images feature information about the participant
Shah, the Dubai-based artist behind other notable photo series including, ‘Rock Your Ugly’ and ‘Magazine Cover’, says he was aware of how badly the pandemic hit freelancers.
“It has been an overwhelming experience for many affected by the situation, and Mowjood was developed to provide a platform to highlight talented individuals and their impressive skills.” – Waleed Shah
Participants were asked to pay what they could, otherwise, Waleed covered the cost of the shoot
People were asked to pay what they could afford to be featured in the campaign. Waleed said “People who can afford to pay can name their price, and if they can’t then hopefully, some good karma can be sent my way. We are all standing in solidarity with one another, and I’m just here to help.” See the full series here.