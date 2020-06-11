“I’m Here”: These UAE Freelancers Are All Looking For Work

“I’m here, I exist..”

Local artist Waleed Shah is determined to use his skills as a photographer to highlight freelancers whose livelihoods have been particularly impacted by COVID-19, and now they’re looking for work.

Waleed Shah created Mowjood, which literally translates to “I’m here, I exist,” to showcase talented people here in the UAE. The project supports and promotes freelancers, from artists to architects, and each shoot is a shout out to let you know they are available for work.