Calling It: Pro Wrestler Becky Lynch’s Scene In Billions Is One Of The Show’s Greatest Cameos

Billions is back and if you’re looking for a TV show to gorge on, I urge you to choose this one.

One of Lovin’s top 10 series to watch RN…

If insane money, power and the BTS bizz of New York’s elite intrigue you, Billions will keep you up into the wee hours. Documenting a power battle of wits and corruption, the show is now in its 5th season and actually getting better with each one. Twitter was buzzing last night on the release of the latest episode, which was simply dripping in great TV moments, including a cameo from WWE Irish pro wrestler Becky Lynch, who since going pro has taken the WWE world by storm.

The following tweets sum up why it’s worth your precious TV binge time.

WATCH: The full series of Billions now – episodes released in Dubai at the same time as the States