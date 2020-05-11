Calling It: Pro Wrestler Becky Lynch’s Scene In Billions Is One Of The Show’s Greatest Cameos

د . إAEDSRر . س

Billions is back and if you’re looking for a TV show to gorge on, I urge you to choose this one.

If insane money, power and the BTS bizz of New York’s elite intrigue you, Billions will keep you up into the wee hours. Documenting a power battle of wits and corruption, the show is now in its 5th season and actually getting better with each one. Twitter was buzzing last night on the release of the latest episode, which was simply dripping in great TV moments, including a cameo from WWE Irish pro wrestler Becky Lynch, who since going pro has taken the WWE world by storm.

The following tweets sum up why it’s worth your precious TV binge time.

WATCH: The full series of Billions now – episodes released in Dubai at the same time as the States

“No you’re not going to call security you stupid dope, I will freakin’ dance on your head”

A Trump statement everyone can support

Because, accurate

A moment for this powerful female duo

Becky Lynch had a cameo and managed to pull-off one of the most powerful speeches of the season

*Contains strong language

Twitter needs a double like

People want Chuck Rhodes ranting in Italian from S4 back puhleeassseee!

Top one-liner of the latest ep goes to…

Basic mood for every new episode

