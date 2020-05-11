Calling It: Pro Wrestler Becky Lynch’s Scene In Billions Is One Of The Show’s Greatest Cameos
Billions is back and if you’re looking for a TV show to gorge on, I urge you to choose this one.
If insane money, power and the BTS bizz of New York’s elite intrigue you, Billions will keep you up into the wee hours. Documenting a power battle of wits and corruption, the show is now in its 5th season and actually getting better with each one. Twitter was buzzing last night on the release of the latest episode, which was simply dripping in great TV moments, including a cameo from WWE Irish pro wrestler Becky Lynch, who since going pro has taken the WWE world by storm.
The following tweets sum up why it’s worth your precious TV binge time.
“No you’re not going to call security you stupid dope, I will freakin’ dance on your head”
"No you're not going to call security you stupid dope, I will fricken dance on your head." I can't breath omg 😂😂 The delivery of that line was perfect; Becky's the best I swear! #Billions pic.twitter.com/fbRfV0hn35
— Eden {Fan Account} (@LeafsNation619) May 3, 2020
A Trump statement everyone can support
I just got back on twitter and all I hear is #Billions pic.twitter.com/PEiLQ9pob3
— Thapelo Mofokeng (@thapelo_mof) May 3, 2020
Because, accurate
When I find out #Billions is back. pic.twitter.com/MWhGHsQ5RN
— ODOGWU Abulo Guyname (@chimeXie_) May 3, 2020
A moment for this powerful female duo
Maggie Siff and @BeckyLynchWWE was a duo I never knew I needed until now!!! This was excellent and I loved it!!
So damn proud of Becky!! The sky’s the limit. #Billions. pic.twitter.com/l892Uh08k5
— ɴᴀᴛᴀʟɪᴇ 👑 (@topbunrollins) May 3, 2020
Becky Lynch had a cameo and managed to pull-off one of the most powerful speeches of the season
*Contains strong language
Now on #Billions season 5 pic.twitter.com/UUXHciRvAJ
— Gitau (@_ItsGitau) May 3, 2020
Twitter needs a double like
Who is your favourite 🔥🔥❤
Like for Damian Lewis
Retweet for Asia Kate #Billions pic.twitter.com/jCsu7cV5O8
— Makueni Finnest (@finnestmakueni) May 3, 2020
People want Chuck Rhodes ranting in Italian from S4 back puhleeassseee!
Chuck Rhoades Jr rant in Italian was epic in #Billions S04 pic.twitter.com/x1LnBEmUh8
— Wags of Joey (@JoeOBrooke) May 3, 2020
Top one-liner of the latest ep goes to…
“And he did because you did because his parents and your parents because America because England because ancient Rome because primordial ooze…”
In the running for favorite line ever. #Billions @SHO_Billions pic.twitter.com/bPRJ53uGS0
— Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 11, 2020
Basic mood for every new episode
Billions back tonight! Let’s go! #billions pic.twitter.com/9G4DXBtmU5
— It's the shoes (@carlton_banks5) May 3, 2020