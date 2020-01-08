5 Really Fun Events Happening In Dubai This Weekend

Another weekend in Dubai, which means more limitless opportunities to get out and explore this amazing city. Although brace yourself for some rain. Authorities have reported that four days of cloud and rain lay ahead, so if you’ve got an outdoor plan, pack a brolly! Also: Due to the unstable weather, the Lovin Dubai cruise has been cancelled for this Saturday but it will be back up and running on Saturday 11.

5. Try a new class for free at the opening of Studio Republik Jump headfirst into a healthy endorphin-filled weekend with a class at Studio Republik A sister venue to Sports City’s mammoth sporting facility, Fit Republik and for this weekend only everyone’s invited to discover the brand new facility… for free! Discover everything from the stage to fitness classes and the Lab – Studio Republik info here When? January 10 and 11

4. Catch The Voice Live on stage At City Walk MBC’s The Voice is coming live to City Walk! Featuring eight talented finalists and four renowned judges from the popular Arabic talent show, there will be shows daily from January8 to 11 , at 8 pm. Get ready for performances by Mehdi Ayyashi, Redwan El Asmar, Eman Abdelghani, Fahd Moftakher, Michel Chalhoub, Yamane El Hage, Cindy Latti and Ibrahim Asisri, alongside the show’s judges Mohamed Hamaki, Ragheb Alama, Ahlam and Samira Saeed over four days. Who and when? Hamaki is confirmed for 8 January, Ragheb Alama on 9 January, Ahlam on 10 January and Samira Saeed on 11 January.

3. Dubai Kitesurf Competition on Nessnass Beach Let’s hope the weather doesn’t impact this comp! This weekend, competitive kitesurfers will take part in the Kitesurf Competition is part of Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) Not taking part? This will be a fun one for spectators too! When? January 10 and 11 More info here

2. Carnival in a box – Box park Come one come all for a fun-filled carnival at Box Park. Expect lots of family entertainment including mosaic frame making, mask painting, jar-making and more! There are also big prizes to be won, just spend AED1,000 at any retail, dining or entertainment outlet at Boxpark and other Meraas destinations to enter a raffle draw for one of the twenty-five Meraas Gift Cards worth AED1,000. Wooh! When? Every weekend from January 2 until February 1 from 5pm to 10pm

1. Treat yo’self! Try ‘The Slimming Experience by Carole’ It’s got a name that begs questions, The Slimming Experience by Carole’ is the only clinic in Dubai that specialises in Activéa and it boasts advanced slimming tech. This is a boutique clinic, complete with dietary consultations, drainage massages and the best-in-class slimming treatments to help clients reach their goal silhouettes. Headed up by Carole who has three decades of experience in body shaping and dietary consultation, she provides a fab and uniquely personal experience. Massages, body scrubs, facials, LOTS of tempting revival options right here. More information about The Experience here.