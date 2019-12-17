A Spectacular Twelve-Week Festival Has Started In Saudi And NOW Is The Time To Visit

The bucket list in exploration travel is upon us, friends! Introducing Winter at Tantora, the region’s grandest culture festival held in the old town of AlUla, Saudi, a simply awesome location steeped in 200,000 years of history. The 12-week event draws tourists from all over the world thanks to its unique mash-up of events, (from vintage aircraft and hot air balloon rides to hiking trails and performances from world-class celebs) and of course, the chance to explore the largely untouched Saudi Arabia. Here are just some of the events that should catch your eye immediately

13. Discover the ancient wonders of the world Fly, drive or walk and experience Hegra, Dadan or Jabal Ikmah. All steeped in 2,000-year-old history, there are not many people in the world who have had the luxury to witness this wondrous landscape in person. There are trained guides and storytellers available to allow you to properly sink into the history of these magnificent sites. How much? From AED49-84 (approx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:17am PST

12. A 3D mapping show this Thursday You’ve probably never seen 3D mapping on this scale! This Thursday, a 3D mapping show will be projected on Mousa Bin Nussair castle, a stunning rock fortress, with designs and imagery reflecting the region’s unique culture. Magnificent is just one word to accurately describe how magic this night will feel. Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

11. An incredible drone show marking the opening weekend 300 drones and live music will mark the opening weekend at Winter at Tantora. From the show, you’ll learn about more about the area, its livelihood, the change of the seasons and the annual planting of the winter solstice. Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

10. A lantern show in AlUla this Saturday 100 lanterns will be released from the town, representing the children of AlUla, this is a truly magical event happening this Saturday. Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

9. Follow a Lawrence of Arabia route on awesome scenic hiking trails The Arabian Leopard Trail is made for the ones with an adventurous spirit! You’ll ride in a 4X4 and take a hiking tour, while exploring AlUla’s geological heritage, alternatively take The Contemporary Caravan Trail, a horse-drawn carriage excursion across AlUla’s scenic landscape – what a trip! Tempted? The AlUla Trails are open ages 17 and above with prices starting from AED368.20 (approx) Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winter At Tantora شتاء طنطورة (@winterattantora) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:19am PST

8. Discover authentic AlUla For many festival-goers, this weekend will be the first time they experience AlUla and this weekend’s event allows you explore the authentic experience with locally-inspired dining and entertainment, coupled with a celebration at the iconic Tantora sundial, which marks the start of the winter planting season. When? December 19 – 21 Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

7. Fly through time on a magnificent chopper ride No ordinary activity… A 20-minute chopper ride is like a flight back in time, allowing you to share a bird’s eye view of the natural beauty of AlUla which features a spectacular UNESCO heritage site, Hegra. You can also choose to explore by foot, but a chopper ride is really something else! Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

6. Create amazing memories on a sunrise air balloon flight This looks amazing! Join a 100-strong flotilla, you’ll join a group before dawn and be there to witness the sunrise over a vast desert that truly feels like the first sunrise in the world Before coast over the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra. What a memory! When? January 2 until January 11 How much? AED4,146.82 (approx) Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

5. Discover a traditional local market The Wadi Al Qura market continues to draw visitors from all over Saudi and beyond… for good reason! The food and crafts are all locally made, it’s filled with objects that are unique to Saudi, and for anyone new to Saudi, this will blow you away! Not just for purchases, you’ll learn about timeless traditions and methods of production that have been used for thousands of years… this is totally unique filled with nuggets of info you simply won’t find anywhere else. How much? Enjoy the VIP experience from AED147.46 (approx) Kids under 8 are free of charge Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

4. Hop onboard a vintage aircraft Marvel at ancient wonders of the world in a World War II-era aircraft. Take in Elephant Rock, Hegra, and the Old Town, or swoop through the jaw-dropping black and white volcanoes in Beech 18s. Beech 18 models have a distinct history, from ferrying Hollywood celebs around the world and cloud seeding to delivering mail and working in war zones and now they’ll ferry you through the wonders of AlUla. Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

3. AWNA – made for those who explore through food This sounds fascinating, and you’re encouraged to book early! A select number of guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a delicious six-course menu designed and cooked by a different Michelin-starred chef each week. However, it’s the dining location itself that might just be the star of the show, as a location will be set up within the UNESCO heritage site. What a dream! Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

2. Experience Hegra – A UNESCO World Heritage Site A MUST if you make it to Winter at Tantora, this tour will give you a deep understanding of the Hegra heritage site from the highly-trained guides and storytellers, along with your chance to see the dramatic Hegra landscape up close. How much? AED73.73 Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.

1. Friday evening concerts featuring world-famous musicians Friday evening, the Maraya Concert Hall will come to life with musicians who offer truly once-in-a-lifetime performances. Expect the classics, like Beethoven (performed by Renaud Capucon, Lit Armstrong, Edgar Moreau, Guillame Chilemme, Adrien La Marca and the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulous), along with Andrea Bocellim Lionel Richie, Gipsy Kings, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and more Enrique Iglesias. Winter at Tantora schedule of events here.