This Is Your Ultimate Guide To Saudi’s ‘Winter At Tantora’ Festival

Winter at Tantora is back! Running from now until March 7, this is one of Saudi’s most highly-anticipated events, featuring world-class performances and cultural activities, but most importantly, the opportunity to explore Saudi in a way you’ve never explored it before. This article is your low-down on everything you need to know. From how to get there, where to stay, key performances, unmissable trails and your package options. Bookmark this page and get planning!

4. Three resorts that are worth your money Regardless of your budget, there are gold, platinum and diamond packages, which are all surrounded by the truly stunning AlUla landscape. Gold option – Sahary Desert Camp is a three-star accommodation located 10km from AlUla. Request a call back or purchase packages here. Platinum option – Shaden Desert Resort is a tranquil, modern place to rest your head after a jam-packed day of activities. Request a call back or purchase packages here. The Diamond option – Ashar resort, a stunning five-star resort. Request a callback or purchase packages here.

3. The who’s who of world-class performers are coming to perform in Saudi Explore by day, enjoy some of the world’s most talented performers by night. There are concerts every weekend, so adjust your schedule accordingly and do not miss a second of it. Dates to note! Aziza Jalal, December 26. Omar Khairat, December 27. A celebration of Beethoven, January 3. José Carreras, January 1. Il Divo, January 17. Jamiroquai, January 24. Andrea Bocelli, January 31. Yanni, February 7. Caracalla Theatre, February 13 – 15. Enrique Iglesias and Gipsy Kings, February 21. Kool & the Gang and Sister Sledge, February 27. Lionel Richie and Craig David, February 28. For all Winter at Tantora event information click here For all Winter at Tantora package bookings click here

2. AlUla has a line up of 6 amazing trail experiences for you to explore Your Winter At Tantora experience is simply not complete without a trail experience, and there are numerous options available. Whether you want to ride bikes, horses, jump in a 4× 4 or hike, you can marvel at the impressive sandstone, discover the story of AlUla’s first inhabitants, or journey through historical routes made famous by Lawrence of Arabia during the Great Arab Revolt. For all Winter at Tantora event information click here For all Winter at Tantora package bookings click here