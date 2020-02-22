د . إAEDSRر . س

4-Time Tour De France Winner Chris Froome Takes A Casual Ride In AQ Before The UAE Tour

Two-time Olympic medalist and four-time Tour de France winner, Christopher Froome, the British road racing cyclist is a serious INSPO to all as he will be making a return to competitive cycling at the UAE Tour this coming week.

Froome had been in recovery for eight months, after a horrible, career-threatening crash in a Critérium du Dauphiné practice ride,  had caused the 34-year-old to suffer from a broken hip, thigh and fractured ribs, elbow and femur in June last year.

The talented cyclist will be making his comeback during the seven-day UAE Tour that begins on Sunday, 23 February.

The Briton had his final surgery in November to remove all the screws and metal plates from his right hip, allowing him to resume full training

Froome shared stories and pics of himself training and riding around the Al Qudra dunes and consider the world impressed at his persistence

Look at ’em bulging veins… that too without much flexing!

Swooooning!

The World Tour Race in the Middle East will be taking place at The Pointe in Palm Jumeirah on Sunday, February 23 and will run until February 29

