DED!! 5 HILARIOUS Memes Of The Angry BabyG That Dubai Just Can’t Get Enough Of

Rodrigo Kunstmann shared the click on Facebook and captioned it: “Today is my birthday and I don’t even have clothes for this.”

"Hoje é meu parto e nem tenho roupa para esse evento"A Isa viralizou, virou meme !!!🥰Obrigado a todos que compartilham sempre.

Gepostet von Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional am Montag, 17. Februar 2020

5. Dear universe, when you gonna be done playing ’em games?!

4. A mashup of the decades… we love, we stan.

 

3. How DARE YOU?! Now we can’t unsee this!

And Greta Thunberg becomes the child…

2. Literally EVERY morning MOOD!!

The newborn knows.

1. “When you die of Coronavirus and born back in China”… DEDDDD!!

But still too soo, apologies!

 

*NEW MEME ALERT*

The internet: …

