DED!! 5 HILARIOUS Memes Of The Angry BabyG That Dubai Just Can’t Get Enough Of

Could this ‘angry newborn face’ officially be the FIRST viral meme of 2020?! Probably so… and this meme is straight outta the womb, kinda legendary already.

The fluffy angry baby girl’s face was captured moments after she was born by the Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann. The newborn girl named, Isabela Pereira de Jesus appears to be angrily scowling down the doctor who delivered her by C-section in the picture that went famously viral in a matter of days! This perfectly timied click was captured seconds before the doc tried to make her cry.

The baby’s face is a shocking EVERYDAY MOOD that went viral as a meme on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, name the platform and the baby girl was there blessing us with her oh-so-accurate ‘so done with life already’ rest face and Dubai can’t stop with the jokes.