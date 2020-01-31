A Man Upgraded To First Class On An Emirates Flight By Fluke Serves A Major Lesson On How To Become Rich

Welcome to, How To Become Rich 101! First lesson: Do NOT be normal. We’re not saying this, Victor Asemota, a retired investor is! He shared some valuable pro tips on his Twitter handle and his followers seem to really appreciate the wise life lesson shared by the Nigerian man. On being upgraded to First-Class from an Economy ticket on an Emirates flight, en route Uganda from Dubai, Asemota had an epiphany when he came across a group of ‘eccentric rich people’ which got him thinking that ‘normal’ does not make you rich, being abnormal does.

Asemota’s thread goes onto to explain his theory on how ONLY eccentric and abnormal ideas make one so-call ‘rich’

One day on an Economy ticket bought with miles, I was upgraded on an Emirates flight to First Class. A fluke. I met a party of very eccentric rich people going to Uganda from Dubai. In that short flight, I learned that "normal" will not make you rich. These guys were abnormal. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) January 31, 2020

‘Death is a prize. Death doesn’t win when you have won at life. We worry too much and don’t live…’ Asemota recalled a story where he met the owner of a resort near the Himalayas in India and asked the owner why he endured such extreme physical risks by going on the harsh North and South poles on expeditions. To which the owner of the resort responded to stating, ‘death is a prize. Death doesn’t win when you have won at life… we worry too much and don’t live.’

I asked him why he took such extreme physical risks? He laughed! He said it is what has made him a very rich man. He pushes boundaries. Life for him is a challenge to be conquered. Death is a prize. Death doesn't win when you have won at life. We worry too much and don't live. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) January 31, 2020

His narration also revealed that in life, ‘g enerals don’t care as much as second lieutenants…’ Which basically dumbs down to saying that people (living their best lives) at the top positions do not care as much as the people in the lower rankings as they are more careful and worried in life.

A Private asked him for a lighter to use for his cigarette by mistake. The Private was shocked to discover it was the legendary General. He told the Private…"It is alright son, just don't try that with a second lieutenant." Generals don't care as much as second lieutenants. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) January 31, 2020

Connect to collect = Major life hack! After having this ambiguous epiphany, Asemota revealed that was the day he ‘started living life,’ and saw the value in finding the CONNECT with people in order to become the next big thing.

I asked them later "why Uganda?" The answer – Young population, 70% under 30 and they had the sugar connect. Same reason why some people will ask "Why Nigeria? To some people investing now. Same young population….they need sweet things. Find the "connect" for the next sugar. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) January 31, 2020

His tweet got over 700 retweets and several responses from people from all walks of life praising his words of wisdom and valuable lessons

Asemota concluded his thread by giving some major food for thought: ‘Do the rich become eccentric because of wealth or eccentricity leads to wealth?’ As well as ended his thread on a note saying that the rich get richer by betting on ‘madness’.