A Man Without Limbs Inspired The World By Finishing The Dubai Marathon On Friday Morning

Ladies and gentlemen, it is safe to say that Chris Koch stole the show at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon 2020, one of Dubai’s annual landmark events that took place on Friday, January 24. Being born without arms or legs didn’t stop the 40-year-old Canadian from completing the 42.2km marathon independently – that too with the biggest smile on his face the entire time. Longboarding his way to the finish line, Chris Koch was literally inspiration and dedication personified. Leaving bystanders in tears and in cheer of his indomitable as he reached the finish line, the Canadian inadvertently became the symbol of Dubai’s annual marathon on Friday.

Overall, the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon was Koch’s ninth marathon that he completed on top of his longboard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Koch (@ifican.chriskoch) on Jan 22, 2020 at 7:20pm PST

Completing a marathon (even with the help of a longboard) is no easy task of Koch as it takes him ‘400% more energy to perform everyday activities than someone with arms and legs’ According to the National, the 40-year-old reinstated that participating and even finishing a marathon requires A LOT of his strength and focus. Koch further mentioned that he works his longboard with his right leg and foot that is partially more developed in comparison to his left side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on Jan 24, 2020 at 3:54am PST

The marathon on Friday, also saw a participant dribble a ball right till the END of the 42km race at the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon… #Skillz!