WATCH: A TikTok Video Of How Residents Deal With ‘Winter In Dubai’ Is Beyond Relatable

After enduring Dubai’s EXTREME summer temperatures, the drop to 20°C from what feels like 50°C is more than welcome. Making the most of the cool temperatures, Dubai folks don’t waste a second in layering on their winter coats, beanies and booties the minute winter rolls in. Maha Jaafar, a YouTube Creator for Change ambassador picked up on Dubai’s lil winter wardrobe obsession and took to social media to share a TikTok video of her take on ‘Winter in Dubai’, and if we may add, the video is an entire MOOD.

Where is the lie?! The super relatable video has garnered over 50k views in less than 24 hours.

Soon after, the video received a TON of comments agreeing with Jaafar on her take on ‘Winter in Dubai’