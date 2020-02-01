A ‘Wait Habibi’ ‘Sabar’ Emoji Is Going To Be Released Soon And The New Emoji Will High-Key Be All The Rage

‘Shway, shway habibi’ and ‘Sabar!’ Two of the MOST used local phrases other in the Arab world when trying to calm someone down and there ain’t no two ways ’bout that!

Now, this sign will be taking life in the form of an emoji…Sabar habibi we’ll explain more.

Recognizing the absolute NEED for a ‘wait habibi’ emoji, iPhone and Android have now officially included the much used Arab ‘wait’ hand-sign in their upcoming list of soon to be released emojis for 2020. Whaaaat!! The Arab world can wholeheartedly rejoice now that their super addictive hand sign will become a UNIVERSAL sign lingo now.

An emoji we didn’t even know was needed this much until just now. We think it can be unanimously declared that this emoji will be one of the MOST overused emojis in the Middle-East, more specifically in Dubai.