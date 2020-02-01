A ‘Wait Habibi’ ‘Sabar’ Emoji Is Going To Be Released Soon And The New Emoji Will High-Key Be All The Rage
‘Shway, shway habibi’ and ‘Sabar!’ Two of the MOST used local phrases other in the Arab world when trying to calm someone down and there ain’t no two ways ’bout that!
Now, this sign will be taking life in the form of an emoji…Sabar habibi we’ll explain more.
Recognizing the absolute NEED for a ‘wait habibi’ emoji, iPhone and Android have now officially included the much used Arab ‘wait’ hand-sign in their upcoming list of soon to be released emojis for 2020. Whaaaat!! The Arab world can wholeheartedly rejoice now that their super addictive hand sign will become a UNIVERSAL sign lingo now.
An emoji we didn’t even know was needed this much until just now. We think it can be unanimously declared that this emoji will be one of the MOST overused emojis in the Middle-East, more specifically in Dubai.
*Impatiently awaiting the release of the new and fabu emojis*
Emoji 13.0 will feature the erraday emotion of the Arab world: The pinched fingers
Introducing the new soon-to-be universal sign for ‘WAIT’
Other emojis that will be flooding your keypads are: ‘the smiling face with a tear’ (YAAS FINALLY), gender-inclusive emojis, bubble tea, a range of exotic animals and so, SO many more fun emojis
Although, there is a lil debate on if the ‘wait’ hand sign was adapted from the Arab or the Italian culture…
But now issa emoji and emojis are a whole other lingo on their own.