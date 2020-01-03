The ‘Accidental’ Comedian Ali Al Sayed Takes The House Down With His Witty Jokes Which Were A Serious Chuckle-Fest

This episode with the ‘accidental comedian’ is all fun and games, as Ali Al Sayed brings his on fleek comedy to the Lovin table! The co-founder of Dubomedy started his stand-up comedy career in front a tuff crowd of 800 very serious dentists, making him realise that if he can get that lot to laugh, then he’s deffo got a knack for the comedic world.

The convo with Ali Al Sayed was a laughing riot as he revealed that stage heckling is actually a good thing and crowd work is key when trying to improvise in stand-up comedy. He explained that interacting with the audience helps him getting out of tricky situations where he would otherwise just blank out in.