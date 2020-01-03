د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The ‘Accidental’ Comedian Ali Al Sayed Takes The House Down With His Witty Jokes Which Were A Serious Chuckle-Fest

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

This episode with the ‘accidental comedian’ is all fun and games, as Ali Al Sayed brings his on fleek comedy to the Lovin table! The co-founder of Dubomedy started his stand-up comedy career in front a tuff crowd of 800 very serious dentists, making him realise that if he can get that lot to laugh, then he’s deffo got a knack for the comedic world.

The convo with Ali Al Sayed was a laughing riot as he revealed that stage heckling is actually a good thing and crowd work is key when trying to improvise in stand-up comedy. He explained that interacting with the audience helps him getting out of tricky situations where he would otherwise just blank out in.

The comedian also shares how VITAL self-growth and self-evolution is

Sayed reveals that he now steers away from stereotypical jokes as he knows better now and owes it all to his constant evolution.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Al Sayed علي السيد (@alsayedcomedy) on

Ali Al Sayed was also recognized as the ‘Comedian of the Year‘ by the Esquire Magazine back in 2016

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Al Sayed علي السيد (@alsayedcomedy) on

LISTEN to the full podcast right here!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?