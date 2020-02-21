The Arab World Is Claiming That The New Full-Of-Fries Burger King Sandwich Is ‘Their Invention’
Burger King’s french fries sandwich OR sandwich batata?! The debate is ONN!
The renowned fast-food joint, Burger King, has recently introduced a french fry-filled burger to their menus in New Zealand and this one very common ‘fries sandwiched between ketchup and mayo’ recipe is no stranger to the stranger to the Arab world. Burger King’s pic of the sesame seeded bun with crisp fries aesthetically pointing out has got social media all divided, with each claiming that the ‘fries in bun’ recipe originated from their country.
Dubai expats were quick to jump in on the claim-game once a Dubai based resident and media personality, William Mullally, took to Twitter to reshare the BK post, captioning it: “This is just Lebanese food”.