The Arab World Is Claiming That The New Full-Of-Fries Burger King Sandwich Is ‘Their Invention’

Burger King’s french fries sandwich OR sandwich batata?! The debate is ONN!

The renowned fast-food joint, Burger King, has recently introduced a french fry-filled burger to their menus in New Zealand and this one very common ‘fries sandwiched between ketchup and mayo’ recipe is no stranger to the stranger to the Arab world. Burger King’s pic of the sesame seeded bun with crisp fries aesthetically pointing out has got social media all divided, with each claiming that the ‘fries in bun’ recipe originated from their country.

Dubai expats were quick to jump in on the claim-game once a Dubai based resident and media personality, William Mullally, took to Twitter to reshare the BK post, captioning it: This is just Lebanese food”.

Petition to change the name to ‘Sandwich Batata’ anyone?!

Chip Butty with a makeover maybe? The Brits have also entered to race to claim the recipe as their own!

A childhood fave too! IF only we had trademarked the dish back then *sigh*

BK: ‘Sandwich with fries’

FACT: A shawarma in disguise

Kuwait VS Lebanon: The buns are off and the fries are out!

‘Chiproll-ing’ out the South Africans to claim their throne!

An Arab, Brit or South African creation?! OR a universal creation? Who does your vote go for?

