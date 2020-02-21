The Arab World Is Claiming That The New Full-Of-Fries Burger King Sandwich Is ‘Their Invention’

Burger King’s french fries sandwich OR sandwich batata?! The debate is ONN! The renowned fast-food joint, Burger King, has recently introduced a french fry-filled burger to their menus in New Zealand and this one very common ‘fries sandwiched between ketchup and mayo’ recipe is no stranger to the stranger to the Arab world. Burger King’s pic of the sesame seeded bun with crisp fries aesthetically pointing out has got social media all divided, with each claiming that the ‘fries in bun’ recipe originated from their country. Dubai expats were quick to jump in on the claim-game once a Dubai based resident and media personality, William Mullally, took to Twitter to reshare the BK post, captioning it: “This is just Lebanese food”.

Petition to change the name to ‘Sandwich Batata’ anyone?!

Sandwich batata! 🤣 — Maen El Assaad (@elassaadM) February 17, 2020

Chip Butty with a makeover maybe? The Brits have also entered to race to claim the recipe as their own!

a close cousin of the french fries sandwich for sure — William Mullally 🩲 (@whmullally) February 17, 2020

A childhood fave too! IF only we had trademarked the dish back then *sigh*

y'all proud of this? lmfao — 💮 (@adcarry_lcs) February 18, 2020

BK: ‘Sandwich with fries’ FACT: A shawarma in disguise

Kuwait VS Lebanon: The buns are off and the fries are out!

Wait really? I had no idea we have it in kuwait 🙃

Yep its good. We have it with garlic and pickles in Lebanon. — An X 🙅 (@Yvonehanna) February 17, 2020

‘Chiproll-ing’ out the South Africans to claim their throne!

Don’t think you’re the only people to think of putting chips between 2 pieces of bread — Leo🇧🇼 (@SizzlinStxrling) February 17, 2020