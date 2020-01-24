Afra Drift The World’s First 4×4 Female Drifter Will Leave You Enamoured With Her Dedication To The Extreme Sport
Apart from being the world’s first 4×4 female drifter, Juliana Grasman aka Afra Drift is also self-taught and a total hustler. The Kazakhstani drifter has never been shy to declare her obsession and passion for cars and chitchatting with her on the Lovin Show proved so even more.
During the brief interview, Afra Drift revealed a MAJOR formula to overcome just about any and every obstacle, stating that:
‘First, you overcome the fear within your mind, only then can you tackle your fears physically.’
Further insinuating that your mind is your power, Afra divulges how she makes up her mind in pursuing a profession in a field that is entirely dominated by men… thus far.
Partaking in a number of adrenaline-fuelled rallies, Afra became the first woman to ever drifts in 4×4 in freestyle competitions
Steering her way through Time Attacks, Rally Samuryk, Ice Competitions and the Rally 24hours In Umm al Quwain and many more have won the drifter several trophies and medals.
With her name becoming a symbol for many young girls aspiring to emulate her, Afra shared the secret behind her ‘drifter name’ with the Lovin team
A popular name in the world of car racing, Grasman told us how her name ‘Afra’ came to life. From her unwillingness to follow a traditional path, she chose the name Arabic name Afra because it translates to ‘Untouched land’.