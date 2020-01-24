Afra Drift The World’s First 4×4 Female Drifter Will Leave You Enamoured With Her Dedication To The Extreme Sport

Apart from being the world’s first 4×4 female drifter, Juliana Grasman aka Afra Drift is also self-taught and a total hustler. The Kazakhstani drifter has never been shy to declare her obsession and passion for cars and chitchatting with her on the Lovin Show proved so even more.

During the brief interview, Afra Drift revealed a MAJOR formula to overcome just about any and every obstacle, stating that:

‘First, you overcome the fear within your mind, only then can you tackle your fears physically.’

Further insinuating that your mind is your power, Afra divulges how she makes up her mind in pursuing a profession in a field that is entirely dominated by men… thus far.