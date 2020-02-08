Arab Sensation Balqees Gets Teased For Forgetting To Hide A Phone In An Advert About Reading Books

Balqees Fathi had an oopsie moment that the world can RELATE to big-time, however, her mishap attracted more trolls than supporting comments and you can’t deny that some of the responses are major LOLs.

In a recent advert for Pampers Arabia, the advert was aiming to get parents more involved in activities with their little ones and ‘READING to the kids’ was deffo one of their key messages. One of the adverts featuring Balqees Fathi showed the singer reading a book to a cute little child, who appears engrossed in what the singer is showing to him. Although, the child in the advert isn’t exactly as engrossed with the book as he is by the mobile phone that’s ‘discreetly’ hidden behind it.

The world took notice of that lil mishap and how!! Plus, to add a little spice to the already brewing drama, the Yemeni-Emirati singer captioned her post claiming that, the child and she went almost a week without touching any electronic devices like iPads or TVs or phones and simply ‘read and played’ together the whole time…

Ba Dum Tss! Thas’ all it took for the internet to lose it overnight.