As A Result Of Heavy Rainfall Beautiful Pictures Of The Green UAE Deserts Surface Online

Mother nature sure is a beaut and these pictures prove just that! The sight of the blooming greenery in the desert as an aftermath of a week full of heavy rain in the UAE is just divine, to say the least. Deserts throughout the UAE from Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain to Fujairah and Dibba, have all sprouted up lush green patches of plants and camels as well as other desert inhabitants are reaping the fruits of the glorious vegetation spring up.

Praveen Kumar who works as a volunteer at the Consulate General of India, Dubai, shared some beautiful captures of the desert that the internet just can’t get enough of

After weeks of rain, desert turns green in the UAE pic.twitter.com/OlIy67t1od — Praveen Kumar (@Pkumardxb) January 27, 2020

Here two dromedaries can be seen feeding off of the green turfgrasses in the desert in Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain

Picture via: @Pkumardxb

Em’ camel gang flaunting their lovely lady lumps in a desert in Umm Al Quwain

Picture via: @Pkumardxb

How much joy are these pics giving you right now?! Total aww moment!

Picture via: @Pkumardxb

Seems like the perfect time to go off trecking into the green mountains of Dibba right now

Picture via: @Pkumardxb

Full-on vintage vibes from this after-rain capture of the green Hajar Mountains…

